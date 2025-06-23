From Hollywood to the Heartland: Yellowstone Star Dawn Olivieri Finds Her “Natural State” in Arkansas

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Arkansas The Natural State. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Actress Dawn Olivieri, known for her role in Yellowstone, is trading red carpets for rolling hills after making a major life move from California to Arkansas. The transition, she says, has reshaped not just her lifestyle, but her sense of identity and connection to community.

“I used to call Los Angeles the land of mirrors,” Olivieri said during an interview on Inside South Florida. “You’re always creating this persona and putting it out into the world. But coming to Arkansas, the mirror became cumbersome because when you’re the only one carrying a mirror and no one else is, you eventually put it down and realize, “Oh, that’s not what we do here.”

That shift in perspective inspired her newest creative project: a docu-series called My Natural State. The series follows Olivieri’s journey through Arkansas, aptly nicknamed “The Natural State,” as she explores not only the landscape, but herself.

“It’s touring the state while also touring myself,” she said, describing the docu-series as a personal quest that invites others to rediscover purpose and presence through nature.

Olivieri’s journey has also led her to create Moon Mountain Sanctuary and Rescue, a horse rescue and wellness haven where visitors can volunteer and reconnect with animals and the outdoors. The actress encourages anyone curious about the quieter, slower life to visit Arkansas, and maybe even dig for diamonds while they’re there.