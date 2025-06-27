From Hurricanes to Team USA: South Florida Athlete Heads to Triathlon World Championships

Liane Lopez is proof that with grit, passion, and a willingness to try something new, anything is possible. The University of Miami alum, former D1 rower, and avid spear fisher is now representing Team USA at the Triathlon Long Course World Championships in Spain on June 29.

What’s most remarkable? Just over a year ago, Lopez didn’t know how to cycle, had never run more than 10 miles, and had only swum up to 2K. Now, she’s gearing up for a grueling international race that includes a 3,000-meter swim, a 120-kilometer bike ride (75 miles), and a 30K run (18.5 miles) through the mountains of Spain, complete with 5,000 feet of elevation gain.

“I kind of just fell into full Ironman training at the end of last summer. After being a Division I athlete for five years and then graduating, I needed to find a new sport, so I dove in full throttle,” Lopez shared on Inside South Florida.

That all-in attitude paid off. After placing second in her age group at the National Championship in December, her very first triathlon, Lopez received an unexpected email: she had qualified for the World Championships.

“I opened it and was completely overwhelmed,” she said. “I honestly didn't even know if it was totally real.”

Now proudly repping Team USA, Lopez says wearing the red, white, and blue is both an honor and a responsibility she takes seriously.

Her journey hasn’t just made her stronger physically, it’s transformed her mentally, too. “No one prepares you for the mental exhaustion,” she said. “You have to recover, keep eating, keep hydrating, and get ready, because tomorrow, there’s another long session.”