From Instagram Success to Podcasting: A Conversation with Sports Influencer Zach Hirsch

Inside South Florida recently welcomed Zach Hirsch, the founder of the popular Instagram account @ipickwins, to discuss his journey, his upcoming projects, and his unique approach to sports content. Zach's account, which boasts an impressive 2 million followers, has become a go-to source for engaging sports content.

Zach's journey began almost as a school project, inspired by his high school principal, who encouraged him to start a blog. "I was fortunate enough to get a lot of help from Jake and Logan Paul in the beginning, then Jada Kiss, and Pac Man Jones," Zach shared. His engaging content, often filled with hot takes and controversy, has kept followers coming back for more.

Keeping his content fresh and engaging is key to Zach's success. "Making engaging content, always adding captions, always trying to create controversy, especially that seems to get the most clicks," he explained. With a knack for sparking discussions, Zach has managed to capture the attention of the Gen Z audience effectively.

Zach's latest venture is a podcast called "Keeping Up With Sports," co-hosted with Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom. This unique podcast blends cultural insights with sports analysis. "It's awesome to be able to do that with two athletes like that," Zach said. The podcast aims to delve deep into the personal lives of athletes, offering a therapy-like session where guests can share their experiences and thoughts. The season premiere features Sugar Ray Leonard and is set to be released this summer on all major podcast platforms.

Zach's talent for sports handicapping was evident from a young age. "When I was 10 years old, I did a football pool…, won $500, and got all 16 picks right," he recalled. His knack for picking winners has made him one of the most accurate sports handicappers in the world.

In addition to the podcast, Zach is set to host a big event for Misfits Boxing on August 10 at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, with a media day on August 7. "Pack and Zach," the first episode in person, is also set to release soon.

As a Miami native, Zach emphasizes the importance of supporting local initiatives. For more updates and to follow his journey, you can find Zach on Instagram at @ipickwins.