From Investigative Reporter to Corporate Strategist: Philip McFarren Talks Problem-Solving in New Book

Philip McFarren has worn many hats over the years, from investigative news reporter to corporate strategist for one of America’s most powerful companies. Now, the seasoned author joins Inside South Florida to share insights from his fascinating career and discuss his latest book, When Big Steel Said No.

McFarren’s journey began in the small town of Muncie, Indiana, where his work as a reporter helped him forge trusted relationships with government officials. That skilll, gaining trust and getting to the truth, followed him through a high-stakes career in public affairs and corporate strategy, particularly during his time with U.S. Steel.

“They trusted the way I did business with the government and how I navigated those relationships. That trust led to them assigning me some very strategic, difficult problems with almost no guidance,” McFarren explained. “The mission was simple: we have a problem, go solve it.”

In his interview, McFarren broke down the crucial balance between strategic thinking, leadership, and timing, especially in business and government. He emphasized that public relations isn’t always your friend and debunked the myth that political influence requires deep pockets. “Most of the work I did with U.S. Steel was done with very little political funding and I didn’t want any. We focused on solving problems based on facts and the strength of the people we worked with,” he said.

With decades of experience navigating political systems, crisis situations, and leadership pitfalls, McFarren continues to pass along his hard-earned wisdom through his books. His newest title, When Big Steel Said No, dives into the challenges and strategic moves behind major corporate decisions and the leaders who had to make them.