From Music to Malts: Andy Ross Brings American Rebel Beer to Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by American Rebel Beer. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Musician, TV host, and entrepreneur Andy Ross joined Inside South Florida to share the bold story behind his patriotic brew, American Rebel Light Beer—a brand born from passion, purpose, and a love for country.

All the way from Nashville, Tennessee, Ross walked viewers through his unique journey from outdoor TV fame to viral music hits and, eventually, to beer shelves across the country.

Ross first gained national attention as the host of Maximum Archery World Tour, combining outdoor adventure with original hunting-themed songs like Gotta Go Hunting Blues and Blood Trail on a Whitetail. But it was his 2013 anthem American Rebel that truly launched his next chapter.

“It went viral as a patriotic anthem,” Ross said. “We decided to build a whole brand around it.”

That brand now includes American Rebel Light Beer, described by Ross as “America’s patriotic, God-fearing, Constitution-lovin’, national anthem-singin’, stand-your-ground beer.”

Ross defines the "American Rebel" as someone who holds doors, helps neighbors, does deals with a handshake, and loves their country—someone who stands for kindness, responsibility, and freedom.

When it comes to food pairings, Ross says American Rebel goes with just about anything—ribs, burgers, hot dogs, or a backyard barbecue. “I've not had a meal yet that went bad with American Rebel Beer,” he joked. “It makes any dish taste like freedom.”

The beer comes in various formats, from 12-packs and tall boys to promotional distributor boxes, all decked out in red, white, and blue branding that reflects the beer’s bold personality.

Currently available in 11 states, the brand is quickly expanding into new markets—Florida included—and is partnered with Tony Stewart Racing for national exposure. Plans are underway to introduce new brews like a regular lager and potentially a “We the People Wheat”, all under the American Rebel banner.

You can find more information on AmericanRebelBeer.com. American Rebel Beer is a publicly traded company on NASDAQ under ticker symbol AREB.

So whether you're grilling, tailgating, or just enjoying the sunshine, Andy Ross hopes you'll raise a can of American Rebel—and toast to freedom.