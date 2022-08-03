From music to Netflix comedy, Page Kennedy is non-stop

The hilarious Netflix comedy, The Upshaws , is back for season two with more fun and laughs. Actor and Rapper, Page Kennedy , joined Inside South Florida to talk more about the show.

“It feels terrific to be back,” says Kennedy. “We had a groundswell of love, attention and compliments. We were just happy to bring it back and bring even more.”

The show is about a working class African American family who struggles to make it work. It is filled with laughs and a star-studded cast including Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps and Gabrielle Dennis.

Kennedy shares what it's like being able to play his character, Duck.

“When I first decided to make this character, I wanted to make it different than any other character that I've played before,” says Kennedy. “It's just fun to be able to change the rhythm and tonality of my speech that I have naturally and to be set up or set other people up for jokes.”

Kennedy also talks about his latest album released, “Front Page , ” and why he considers it one of his best releases to date.

“I think sonically. It is my best body of work because of the balance,” says Kennedy. “The album is bifurcated between my core audience and the casual listener that wants to have fun and enjoys listening to good music.”

He also shares how music has shaped him as a person , and how he continues to evolve creatively.

“I just want to continue to grow,” says Kennedy. “Since 2017, I put out my first studio album, and I have just been non-stop. I've opened myself up to different types of music. I have been influenced and opened to move with the times. Before I was kind of stuck in what I grew up loving and knowing. Now, I'm more open to different sounds.”