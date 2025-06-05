From Reggaeton Manager to Faith-Driven Changemaker: Man Launches 30-Day Mission to Transform a Stranger’s Life

In a powerful act of faith, Jayson Vazquez, a former reggaeton artist manager turned single father and devout Christian, is on a mission to change a life one day at a time. Vazquez recently joined Inside South Florida to share how a chance encounter during a church outreach event led to a personal pledge: to care for a homeless man named Ronaldo for 30 days.

“I promised him, and I promised myself, that I’d take care of him for 30 days,” Vazquez said. “That means making sure he has food, clothes, a job, and shelter, so he doesn’t have to sleep on the street anymore.”

For two decades, Vazquez worked behind the scenes of the Latin music world, managing reggaeton artists in a fast-paced, high-stakes industry. But in 2023, after feeling spiritually disconnected, he walked away from his career with no backup plan, just faith.

“I had been trying to grow my faith and strengthen my relationship with God since last summer. It was a whole year of struggling and fighting demons,” he shared. “Then one day in October, I made the decision to quit. I didn’t have another job lined up, nothing. I was just trusting God.”

What started as weekly volunteering with his church quickly became something more personal. After meeting Ronaldo on the streets, Vazquez committed to helping him rebuild his life. Two weeks into the mission, Ronaldo already has new clothes, a bicycle, and a job.

“It wasn’t planned,” Vazquez explained. “People from church asked me, “Should we start a GoFundMe?” I was like, “God, you know I’m a very private person but if this will help, then let’s do it.” And actually, he got a job in less than two weeks.”

Vazquez also revealed that helping Ronaldo has sparked healing in his own life.

“The other day, I was thinking he reminded me of my dad for some reason. And right now, I don’t have a relationship with my dad,” he said. “I think God is working through that, and maybe that’s why it came to my mind and touched my heart in this moment.”

Despite no current income, Vazquez isn’t holding back. “God’s going to provide. I’m the kind of person that if you need a dollar and all I have in my pocket is a dollar, I’m not going to give you fifty cents, I’m going to give you the whole dollar. And then we’ll see what happens.”