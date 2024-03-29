From Sedentary to Active: Practical Tips for Incorporating Movement into Daily Life

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by American Heart Association. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Maintaining an active lifestyle isn't just good for your body; it's also essential for your overall well-being, says Monik C. Jimenez, American Heart Association Volunteer Expert. In a recent interview on Inside South Florida, Jimenez emphasized the importance of physical activity and provided practical tips for incorporating movement into daily life.

Benefits of Physical Activity

Jimenez highlighted the numerous benefits of physical activity, including:



Reduced Risk of Disease: Engaging in regular exercise is associated with a reduced risk of various diseases.

Engaging in regular exercise is associated with a reduced risk of various diseases. Improved Muscle and Bone Health: Physical activity helps improve the conditioning of muscles and bones, contributing to overall physical fitness.

Physical activity helps improve the conditioning of muscles and bones, contributing to overall physical fitness. Enhanced Mental Health: Exercise has been shown to improve mental health and cognitive functioning, lowering the risk of depression.

Practical Ways to Incorporate Walking

For those looking to incorporate more movement into their daily routine, Jimenez offered practical suggestions:



Walking with Others: Encourage friends, family, or coworkers to join you for a walk, making it a social activity.

Encourage friends, family, or coworkers to join you for a walk, making it a social activity. Walking During Meetings: For remote workers, consider taking walking meetings to get exercise while conducting business.

For remote workers, consider taking walking meetings to get exercise while conducting business. Walking Pets: If you have a dog, use daily walks as an opportunity for both you and your pet to get exercise and fresh air.

If you have a dog, use daily walks as an opportunity for both you and your pet to get exercise and fresh air. National Walking Day: Jimenez also highlighted National Walking Day, celebrated on the first Wednesday of April each year. This year, the event falls on April 3. National Walking Day, initiated by the American Heart Association, aims to encourage people to get outside and start moving, coinciding with the organization's 100th anniversary celebration.

Where to Find More Information

For those interested in learning more about the benefits of physical activity and how to incorporate movement into their daily lives, Jimenez directed viewers to visit Heart.org/MoveMore.