From Service to Purpose: Josefa Benjamin’s Mission to Transform Lives

Inside South Florida welcomed Josefa Benjamin, a former Broward County Sheriff’s Office Colonel turned nonprofit founder, to share her inspiring journey of service and purpose with her foundation Born on Purpose Project.

Benjamin retired after 30 years at the Broward Sheriff's Office, where she rose through the ranks from dispatcher to Colonel, overseeing the Department of Detention and Community Programs. During her career, Benjamin witnessed the challenges faced by individuals entering the system—many lacking purpose, direction, and guidance. These experiences fueled her passion to create lasting change, leading to the founding of the Born on Purpose Project in 2014.

“It was during [my time at the Broward Sherrif’s Department that] I would volunteer with nonprofits that service the youth,” Benjamin said. “I saw so much dysfunction… and it was those observations over the years that fueled my passion to help to be part of the solution and make a difference... Now that I'm retired, I'm able to fully focus and give all of my attention to the nonprofit.”

The nonprofit’s name stems from the biblical verse Jeremiah 1:5: “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you.” This scripture is the cornerstone of the Born on Purpose Project’s mission to help individuals discover their God-given purpose.

Through mentorship, training, coaching, and a purpose-driven curriculum, the organization provides guidance and creates spaces for individuals to explore their unique calling. Its headquarters serves as a hub for personal growth and empowerment.

“Our mission is to guide others on their journey to discover their God-given purpose,” Benjamin explained. “We shouldn't just continue to do the same things over and over, without direction, guidance, or purpose and without feeling fulfilled. That's where the mandate that I was given comes in. The Born on Purpose Project will help you to discover what it is that you are here to do.”

For Benjamin, helping others find their purpose isn’t just a passion; it’s a calling. “I feel like I’ve been given a mandate to guide others,” she said. “It’s what I was placed on this earth to do.”

Benjamin hopes to inspire others to break free from cycles of monotony and find a deeper sense of purpose and fulfillment.

The Born on Purpose Project continues to make a significant impact in South Florida, helping individuals realize their potential and embrace meaningful lives.

For more information on the organization, visitbornonpurposeproject.org or follow them on social media @BornOnPurpose.