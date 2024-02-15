From Sidelines to Center Stage: The Journey of Emmy-Winning Writer and Actor Branden Wellington

Emmy-winning writer and actor, Branden Wellington, known for his roles in hit shows like "Orange is the New Black", shared insights into his multifaceted career and how it all unfolded in an interview with Inside South Florida.

Originally from Indianapolis but raised in Florida, Wellington reflected on his upbringing, stating, "I champion Indianapolis and I champion South Florida for curating that energy inside of me." Despite contemplating a career in sports broadcasting, a pivotal audition for "Orange is the New Black" altered his trajectory. "I remember going into this audition, and I had a big job on the table to be a sideline reporter for an NBA team… sometimes you just have to leave what you have in that room and trust the process," he recounted. This unexpected turn of events marked the beginning of his acting journey, proving that sometimes, life has other plans.

When asked about his preference between acting and writing, Wellington expressed a deep affinity for writing, citing it as a transformative process. "I always say God changed my life through the gift of poetry," he remarked. For Wellington, writing offers a unique opportunity for creative expression and co-creation.

Looking ahead, Wellington invited viewers to connect with him on social media (@b_wellington) and tune in to his latest project, Tyler Perry’s "Sistas" on BET. Despite his busy schedule, Wellington remains engaged with his audience and eager to share his talents with the world.