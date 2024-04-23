From South Florida to Latin America: Servientrager's Shipping Solutions

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Servientrega. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

In the world of international shipping, trust, reliability, and competitive pricing are paramount. And that's exactly what Servientrega brings to the table. In a recent interview on Inside South Florida, Sebastian Navas, a representative of Servientrega, shed light on what sets their company apart and why they should be your go-to logistics partner.

So, what is Servientrega? They are a logistics company specializing in shipping parcels and cargo from the US to various countries in Latin America. With over 30 years of experience, Servientrega has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. They have retail stores and authorized agents across the US and Canada, making their services easily accessible to customers.

When it comes to why people in South Florida should choose Servientrega, Navas emphasizes trust, reliability, and pricing. With a track record of delivering parcels across multiple countries in Latin America, Servientrega has earned the trust of both customers and corporations alike. Their commitment to customer satisfaction is evident through their well-prepared customer service team and online tracking system, providing reassurance to clients, especially those new to international shipping.

Servientrega doesn't just cater to individual customers; they also offer services for companies looking for freight shipping solutions. Their advanced technology and infrastructure enable them to handle large volumes of packages daily, making them a preferred choice for big corporations.

But that's not all – Servientrega is also adding a touch of excitement with a raffle for tickets to the Copa America, the prestigious soccer tournament. Customers who ship parcels with Servientrega between April and May will automatically be entered into the raffle for a chance to win tickets to the matches.

Excited about the raffle, Navas invites sports fans to participate and shares that all the information about Servientrega's services and the raffle can be found on their website, Servientrega.us.