From Struggle to Strength: Adam Vibe Gunton's Mission to Solve the Opioid Crisis

Adam Vibe Gunton, a former all-state athlete turned advocate for recovery, joined Inside South Florida to share his remarkable journey from addiction to becoming a leader in the recovery community. Now a coach, author, and treatment center founder, Adam is using his experience to help others overcome addiction and rebuild their lives.

Despite a promising start as a high school athlete at Columbine High School, Adam struggled with a hidden drug habit that led to homelessness and a life of addiction. Reflecting on his lowest point, he shared: "I was 148 pounds, so you can kind of imagine how sick I was… I'd say the turning point was when I really recognized that there was nothing I could do in my own power."

This realization led to a spiritual awakening and a renewed purpose to help others on their recovery journeys.

Adam now oversees two impactful initiatives:



: A platform where Adam trains and coaches people in recovery to write and publish their stories. The initiative also provides digital resources and has reached millions of people monthly. Behavioral Health Partners: Adam is part of a team launching a 68-bed treatment center offering a full continuum of care. The center is designed to provide equal access to high-quality recovery programs, featuring amenities like hot tubs, cold plunges, saunas, and even a pickleball court.

"Our belief is that it should be accessible to everybody. It shouldn't just be people that are paying to come to treatment that get these kinds of programming. We built a business model where we're going to be able to not have to turn anybody away," Adam said.

Adam envisions a future where the opioid crisis is resolved. "Every major crisis in history has been solved. Why not now? And why not us?"

He is determined to make recovery resources accessible to all, building a model of inclusivity and hope.

For those seeking help, inspiration, or ways to support Adam’s mission, visit AdamVibeGunton.com and BehavioralHealth.Partners.