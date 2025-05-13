From Sun to Culture: Why Nassau & Paradise Island Should Be Your Next Summer Getaway

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The Nassau & Paradise Island Promotion Board. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As summer approaches, there's no better time to plan your perfect tropical escape and few places offer the warmth, culture, and convenience quite like Nassau and Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

Joining Inside South Florida from the stunning shores of the Bahamas was Nikia Deveaux-Christie, who gave us an insider look at all the reasons this destination is more than just a beach vacation.

“It’s beautiful here,” she said, speaking from the gorgeous Baha Mar Resort. “But we want to talk to you about the local flavors, the culture, the cuisine, and all of the activities and things that you can experience here in Nassau and Paradise Island.”

Yes, the beaches are postcard-perfect, but Nassau offers far more than sun and sand. From immersive historical sites to local art galleries and the rum distillery at John Watling's, there’s something for every traveler. For those craving more energy, Junkanoo, the island’s iconic cultural festival, bursts with color, music, and dance—and can be experienced throughout the year, even outside of the main parades.

For the foodies, the Bahamas delivers in spades. “Conch is our native dish here, and you can find it all sorts of ways: cracked, fried, grilled, in a salad with limes and spices and peppers. It’s delicious,” said Nikia. Pair it with a sip of Sky Juice, a beloved local cocktail, and you'll understand the true taste of the islands. And don’t miss the Fish Fry at Arawak Cay, where locals and visitors come together over flavorful plates and unforgettable vibes.

And if you’re in South Florida? You’re practically already there. “It takes 30 minutes to get to Nassau and Paradise Island with flights all day and every day,” Nikia reminded us. “No excuse for you not to come over here and enjoy the resorts, the culture, and the people.”

Whether you're after a luxury all-inclusive, a boutique escape, or a laid-back local adventure, Nassau and Paradise Island offer it all. To start planning, visitnassauparadiseisland.com where you’ll find travel deals, resort options, and a trip planner to map out your perfect getaway.