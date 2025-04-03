Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

From Tech to Transformation: Limitless CEO Jas Mathur Shares Journey of Resilience and Reinvention

Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by VIP Media Solutions. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Jas Mathur, CEO of Limitless X Holdings, recently stopped by Inside South Florida to share the remarkable story of his physical and professional transformation—one built on discipline, vision, and a relentless drive to live a life without boundaries.

Having lost over 250 pounds, Mathur turned his personal health journey into a powerful brand rooted in wellness, empowerment, and community. “I wanted to build a life I didn’t need a vacation from,” he shared. And he’s doing just that—taking Limitless X public while continuing to scale his passion for health into a national movement.

Mathur credits his success to mindset, environment, and purpose: “Change comes through the community, the people that you surround yourself with, and what you're looking to achieve in life.”

With Limitless X expanding into entertainment, real estate, and digital assets, Mathur shows no signs of slowing down. “I love challenges. I love things that make me feel and look better every day.”

To stay connected, visit www.limitlessx.com or follow Jas on social media at @Limitless.

As he continues to grow both personally and professionally, one thing’s for sure—Jas Mathur is living limitless, and inviting others to do the same.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com