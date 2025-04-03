From Tech to Transformation: Limitless CEO Jas Mathur Shares Journey of Resilience and Reinvention

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by VIP Media Solutions. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Jas Mathur, CEO of Limitless X Holdings, recently stopped by Inside South Florida to share the remarkable story of his physical and professional transformation—one built on discipline, vision, and a relentless drive to live a life without boundaries.

Having lost over 250 pounds, Mathur turned his personal health journey into a powerful brand rooted in wellness, empowerment, and community. “I wanted to build a life I didn’t need a vacation from,” he shared. And he’s doing just that—taking Limitless X public while continuing to scale his passion for health into a national movement.

Mathur credits his success to mindset, environment, and purpose: “Change comes through the community, the people that you surround yourself with, and what you're looking to achieve in life.”

With Limitless X expanding into entertainment, real estate, and digital assets, Mathur shows no signs of slowing down. “I love challenges. I love things that make me feel and look better every day.”

To stay connected, visit www.limitlessx.com or follow Jas on social media at @Limitless.

As he continues to grow both personally and professionally, one thing’s for sure—Jas Mathur is living limitless, and inviting others to do the same.