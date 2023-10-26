From the Florida Beach Bowl to Legislative Updates, New Changes are Coming to Fort Lauderdale

City of Fort Lauderdale’s Public Affairs Division Manager, Daphnee Sainvil, joined Inside South Florida to share the city’s exciting developmental plans. From hosting the upcoming Florida Beach Bowl, promoting local businesses, and advancing legislation, the city is aiming to improve quality of life.

This year, Fort Lauderdale is set to host the inaugural Florida Beach Bowl on December 13, an honor that Sainvil says the city is thrilled to be a part of.

“You can get your tickets now at FloridaBeachBowl.com,” says Sainvil. “They're going to have a 5k, they're gonna have a golf tournament and a couple other events that are really, really exciting. A lot happening in Fort Lauderdale.”

Sainvil emphasized the importance of uplifting people of color in Fort Lauderdale and the city's efforts to recognize and promote their invaluable contributions.

“It's one of the priorities when we look at diversifying our economy,” says Sainvil. “How can we make Historic Sistrunk on par and equal to Los Olas? Or the downtown beach that speaks for itself? People don't know much about the history and the culture and public affairs. What we're going to do is we're going to expose it.”

Fort Lauderdale is currently in the process of developing its legislative program, as explained by Sainvil. This program serves as their opportunity to request priorities and appropriations aimed at enhancing residents’ way of life.

“Right now, November, we should have an approved program but the biggest priority we have is of course that affordable housing bill,” says Sainvil. “Hopefully there's a glitch bill in order to help us out to make sure that we get people in homes. Permanent homes that can afford it and not just commuting into the city.”

For more information, visit FortLauderdale.gov/PublicAffairs

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by City of Fort Lauderdale.