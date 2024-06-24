From War-Torn Ukraine to Miami: The Inspiring Journey Behind Pamplemousse on the Bay

In an unexpected twist of fate, a seasoned businesswoman, Masha Zaydman, from Ukraine has brought a taste of Mediterranean and French cuisine to Miami. The newly opened restaurant, Pamplemousse on the Bay, offers a serene Mediterranean garden, an open-style kitchen, and breathtaking views of the bay.

"I never planned to move to Miami or the USA," Masha shared. For ten years, she was a successful restaurant owner in Ukraine, where her entire life and business were rooted. The sudden upheaval caused by the conflict in Ukraine changed everything. "It's horrible when you lose all your life in one day," she said.

During a dinner with her friend François, the owner of the picturesque Pamplemousse on the Bay, a new possibility emerged. "We were sitting on the dinner, and I asked him, 'What do you think about maybe we can open a restaurant in Miami?'" François, who has opened over 42 restaurants in California, was intrigued by the idea.

Pamplemousse, which means "grapefruit" in French, promises great food with French influences, an open-style kitchen, and a serene Mediterranean garden. The restaurant aims to offer an unforgettable evening, complete with breathtaking views of the bay.

"The ocean, the people—it sounds like what we can get here," Masha explained. The menu features a variety of seafood, meats, and Mediterranean dishes with a hint of Latin influence in the spices and seasoning.

The restaurant recently celebrated its grand opening with friends, family, and prominent community members. Open from Tuesday to Sunday, 5 PM to 11 PM, Pamplemousse on the Bay also features a special happy hour from 5 PM to 7 PM. It is set to become a must-visit destination in South Florida.

When asked about the ambiance she hopes to create, she said, "Happy, relaxed. It's very good food. Enjoy the dishes, enjoy the breeze from the ocean, see the beautiful sunset. In my opinion, we have the best sunset in Miami here."

The lush greenery and landscaping add to the restaurant's charm. "We have a Mediterranean garden with kumquat trees and olive trees," she added. "We have an amazing selection of wine, which perfectly suits each of the dishes."

The story of Pamplemousse on the Bay is not just about enjoying great food and a spectacular view. It's about embracing the endless possibilities of the future, even when life takes an unexpected turn. From the shores of Ukraine to the vibrant city of Miami, this restaurant is a testament to resilience and hope.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit their website, pamplemoussemiami.com.