Frost School of Music's Gala Celebrates New Knight Center for Music

Frost School of Music Program Director, Raina Murnak, joined Inside South Florida to share the details about their brand-new Knight Center for Music building at Frost. In celebration of its inauguration, the Knight Center for Music Innovation Plaza will host an entire week of festivities, culminating in a star-studded gala on Thursday, November 2.

“Most notably, our emcee Gloria Estefan, who's a University of Miami alumni, and has just brought so much, she has given so much of herself back to the community,” says Murnak. “And so, I think it's so fitting. She's going to be also giving out centennial, Frost centennial metals, which is the first time we've ever done this, to recognize notable alumni from the past who've done things not just in performance, but in the industry and in tech, and, you know, in every way that we really walk the walk of innovation.”

For more information, visit Frost.Miami.edu