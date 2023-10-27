Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Frost School of Music's Gala Celebrates New Knight Center for Music

Posted at 6:00 PM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 18:00:03-04

Frost School of Music Program Director, Raina Murnak, joined Inside South Florida to share the details about their brand-new Knight Center for Music building at Frost. In celebration of its inauguration, the Knight Center for Music Innovation Plaza will host an entire week of festivities, culminating in a star-studded gala on Thursday, November 2.

“Most notably, our emcee Gloria Estefan, who's a University of Miami alumni, and has just brought so much, she has given so much of herself back to the community,” says Murnak. “And so, I think it's so fitting. She's going to be also giving out centennial, Frost centennial metals, which is the first time we've ever done this, to recognize notable alumni from the past who've done things not just in performance, but in the industry and in tech, and, you know, in every way that we really walk the walk of innovation.”

For more information, visit Frost.Miami.edu

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com