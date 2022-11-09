Ft. Lauderdale Illustrated reveals this years Men of Style issue

The Fort Lauderdale Illustrated Men of Style issue is out every year. The publication has released their third annual issue and it features men from Broward that are setting trends, making change, and are the epitome of style. The mind behind the feature of Fort Lauderdale illustrated is Managing Editor Melissa Puppo, who joined us to share more.

“I do a little bit of writing myself in front of book, some food, drink, events and stuff,” says Puppo. “But then I also helped formulate some of the larger features. I work with freelancers to help with photoshoots.”

Our very own Inside South Florida Host, Jason Carter was able to be a part of this years Men of Style issue. Puppo shares how she finds the men to go into this issue.

“Some ideas from the community like word of mouth, people know this issue every year,” says Puppo. “Also, it's a lot of research from us, finding not only who is really fashionable in the community, but also doing great things.”

She shares what the genesis of bringing this to life was.

“We do cover a lot of women's fashion,” says Puppo. “This was our chance to really highlight Broward's most stylish, there's a lot of stylish men.”