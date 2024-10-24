Fuel Your Tailgate with Healthy Snacks and Heartburn Relief Tips from Sports Dietitian

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Roxana Ehsani. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Sports dietitian Roxana Ehsani joined Inside South Florida to share her top tailgate tips, focusing on delicious and nutritious options to keep fans energized during game day.

She introduced Natural Delights Organic Dates and Coconut Medjools, highlighting their natural sweetness and health benefits. Packed with potassium, fiber, and magnesium, dates provide a sustainable energy source, making them perfect for fueling up before the big game. Roxana showed off creative ways to incorporate dates, including a game day trail mix, chocolate-covered football dates, and a sweet and spicy guacamole dip. You can find their coconut minis at Publix and other varieties at Whole Foods. For more information, visit @ndmedjooldates.

For a healthier chip option, Roxana recommended Wilde Protein Chips, which are made from real ingredients like chicken breast, bone broth, and egg whites. Packed with 10 grams of protein per serving, these chips provide satisfying crunch and flavor, available in fun flavors like buffalo pink salt and sea salt and vinegar. They can be found at Target, Whole Foods, and Publix.

To help with occasional heartburn that might come from overindulging at tailgates, Roxana introduced Enzymedica Heartburn Soothe. These chewable tablets are designed to provide quick relief from acid indigestion, featuring allogenic acid and prickly pear extract to soothe heartburn and protect the digestive tract. Available at Whole Foods, CVS, Sprouts, and Amazon, this product ensures you can enjoy your tailgate food without discomfort. For more information, visit enzymedica.com.

For more tailgate tips and recipes, follow Roxana at roxanaehsani.com or on Instagram at @roxana.ehsani_nutrition.