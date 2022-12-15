“Fuhgeddabout Christmas” premieres this holiday season on VH1

If you’re looking for a new Christmas movie, VH1’s “Fuhgeddabout Christmas” may be perfect to enjoy with your family this holiday season. Star of the show, Justina Valentine, joined Inside South Florida to share what viewers can look forward to in this film.

“I played myself, but I also played about six other characters,” says Valentine. “For the world to see my acting chops, it is something I'm so excited about. This was really me stepping out on a limb. I want to show the world I peeled back another layer.”

Bringing the magic and wonder of Christmas into your homes is Valentine’s wish.

“My hope and my goal are that “Fuhgeddabout Christmas” is going to rank up there with the classic Christmas movies that everyone has grown up on,” says Valentine.

“Fuhgeddabout Christmas” premieres on December 21st at 8PM ET/PT on VH1.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PREMIERETV.