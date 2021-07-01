Watch
Fun activities for rainy days, or when it's just too hot

Posted at 3:43 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 15:43:42-04

Now that school is over, the kids are home and it's too hot for them, and you, to be outside all day. Allison Metsch from the Early Learning Coalition of Broward County has some tips on how to have fun indoors with the little ones.

Everybody has to do laundry, and you can have your little ones help. Teach them colors while sorting your clothes before putting them in the wash. Once it's time to put them away, you can sort the clothing by what family member it belongs to. Letting them sort their own laundry gives them a sense of ownership over their things.

If your kid loves sports, you can use some rolled-up socks and your laundry basket for indoor basketball. You can throw in the socks by color, or teach them numbers by counting how many they make!

To learn about more fun things to do inside with your little ones, you can go to https://www.elcbroward.org/families

