Fun & Affordable Valentine’s Day Games to Play at Home

Valentine’s Day isn’t just about romantic dinners and fancy gifts—it’s also the perfect time to have some fun and laughter with your loved ones at home! If you’re planning to stay in this year, Inside South Florida hosts Cameron Dobbs and LaMyiah Pearlinia showcased a Minute to Win It-style game called "Stacks of Love, Don’t Blow It", perfect for a budget-friendly celebration.

This simple and exciting game requires just a few inexpensive items:



Cups (Pink or red for a Valentine’s theme)

M&M’s or Candy Hearts

Straws

A Plate

How It Works:

Stack the cups into a pyramid as fast as possible. Once stacked, take them all down quickly. Using a straw, move as many M&M’s as possible from the table to the plate. The player who completes all tasks the fastest wins!

While LaMyiah put up a good fight, Cameron dominated the competition, proving that games are her specialty.

Beyond the fun and games, Cameron and LaMyiah took a moment to reflect on what makes Valentine’s Day special.

“I love that there’s just so much love going around, whether it’s romantic love or platonic love,” said Cameron. “It’s a chance to show love to your family, friends, and Galentines—and why not keep that feeling going all year round?”

LaMyiah added that she enjoys hearing love stories from couples who have been together for decades, emphasizing the beauty of lasting love and the lessons we can learn from it.

And, of course, Happy Valentine's Day to you and yours!