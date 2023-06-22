Fun alternatives to substance use

Watch Now
South Dade One Voice Community Coalition’s Youth Chairperson, Joi Turner, joined Inside South Florida to share fun and healthy alternatives to substance use.

“There are so many things that we can do,” says Turner. “There's so much technology at our fingertips. We can easily learn a new language. We can learn how to crochet. We can just find things that are fun and good alternatives for us.”

For more information, visit ovccsd.org

