Fun drink recipes for everyone in the family

Chef Scott Lindquist is known the world over for his flair for exquisite Mexican cuisine. The much sought after chef recently shared a fantastic drink recipe that the whole family can enjoy.

Jamaica is a type of Mexican iced tea that's made with hibiscus flowers which aren't only delicious, they're also filled with antioxidants.

Jamaica Ginger Lemonade (hibiscus tea lemonade)

Recipe makes 1.5 quarts

Ingredients

2 cups granulated sugar

1 quart water

2 cups Jamaica flowers

4 slices fresh ginger

1 cup fresh squeezed lemonade

Preparation Method

First, mix sugar and water in a medium-sized pot and bring to a simmer, add Jamaica (hibiscus flowers) and ginger then remove from heat and let stand for at least 10 minutes but up to 30 minutes. Strain the liquid and add lemon juice and refrigerate. Serve over ice with a wheel of fresh lemon. This is a great and refreshing beverage for a hot summer day!

Now onto something just for the grownups. This fun margarita recipe is sure to be a crowd favorite.

Jamaica Ginger Margarita

Recipe is for 1 margarita

Ingredients

1.5 ounces tequila Blanco

.5 ounce Cointreau or other orange-flavored liqueur or brandy

1 ounce fresh-squeezed lime juice

.5 ounce agave nectar

2 ounces Jamaica ginger lemonade

1 lime wedge

Salt or tajin for the rim of the glass

Preparation Method

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice, using a jigger or shot glass pour over each of the liquid ingredients one at a time. Using the shaker vigorously shake the margarita for about 30 seconds. Salt the rim of a large rocks glass, fill it with fresh ice, strain the margarita over the fresh ice, garnish it with a wedge of lime. Enjoy!

