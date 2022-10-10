Supplement your income and fund your travel dreams as an Airbnb Host

If earning extra income would help, Airbnb may have a great opportunity for you. Airbnb Ecocabin Superhost, Caroline Hutt, joined Inside South Florida to share the benefits of being an Airbnb Superhost.

“I actually got started with a travel trailer that we renovated and put it on Airbnb. It was actually really busy and booked,” says Hutt. “We realized that there was an actual opportunity for a unique stay like this.”

Airbnb doesn’t only allows its guests to find fun travel destinations. It also provides its hosts with the means to travel themselves.

“Airbnb has been great at helping me fund my own travel needs. I think we've rented the cabin a third of the days available in the last year,” says Hutt. “It has brought in about 45,000 Canadian dollars. It's a really great addition to our current income.”

For more information, visit Airbnb.com/host

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Airbnb.

