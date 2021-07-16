Furry Friday: Adopt a Guinea pig

Today we have something new for Furry Friday, but just as cute as usual; Guinea Pigs!

Nitro and Noah are 6-week old guinea pigs that are up for adoption. These little ones come from a family with two other sisters, and they rarely like to go solo. Adopting in pairs will give you and your new pet a better experience.

Since they are considered exotic pets, taking care of them is a little different. They need a lot of exercise, which means getting a larger cage or an exercise pen for them to run around in. Guinea pigs also love to play with toys and hide in little huts. Their diet demands a lot of fresh water and greens.

The Humane Society of Broward is also holding a t-shirt contest! It's for the 2022 Walk for the Animals which will be held in March. Each year the group holds a contest to decide on the design for the event t-shirts. About 1,000 shirts will be printed. Head to https://humanebroward.com/ for more information on the contest and about adopting!