Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Furry Friday: Adopt a Guinea pig

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:07 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 17:07:13-04

Today we have something new for Furry Friday, but just as cute as usual; Guinea Pigs!

Nitro and Noah are 6-week old guinea pigs that are up for adoption. These little ones come from a family with two other sisters, and they rarely like to go solo. Adopting in pairs will give you and your new pet a better experience.

Since they are considered exotic pets, taking care of them is a little different. They need a lot of exercise, which means getting a larger cage or an exercise pen for them to run around in. Guinea pigs also love to play with toys and hide in little huts. Their diet demands a lot of fresh water and greens.

The Humane Society of Broward is also holding a t-shirt contest! It's for the 2022 Walk for the Animals which will be held in March. Each year the group holds a contest to decide on the design for the event t-shirts. About 1,000 shirts will be printed. Head to https://humanebroward.com/ for more information on the contest and about adopting!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors