Furry Friday: Cats galore!

Today on Furry Friday we have an adorable trifecta of cats! These fun cats have been in the shelter since November, and have a sponsored adoption fee so they're free.

Sassy, a playful calico, and her best friend Bailey were joined by Poppy. The three cats live together in one of the community cat rooms at the Humane Society of Broward County. They were surrendered by their owner who was in the military and had to move suddenly. This playful bunch is hoping to get adopted together into a home with lots of cat toys. They love to play, but Poppy is slightly more reserved than her siblings.

If you'd like to help but can't adopt, the Humane Society is in need of treats for both cats and dogs! Soft treats are preferred for dogs, while crunchy treats are for cats. Donations can be dropped off at the location at any time.

Remember, animals can't be held or placed on reserve. If you're looking to adopt, you should fill out a pre-adoption application online here. After that, you can go browse through all the animals in person and see who you want to bring home.

The humane society is open every day at 11 a.m., but due to social distancing guidelines, there may be a line to get in on the weekends.

Learn more about adoptions and the wonderful pets that are looking for homes every week on Furry Fridays.