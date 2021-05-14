Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Furry Friday: Foster kittens

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:34 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 13:34:25-04

Every week on Inside South Florida we introduce you to some of the animals at the Humane Society of Broward County. Today, we got to get up close and personal with some sweet foster kittens.

The two older kittens are available for adoption, but the younger kitten is looking for a foster parent. Foster parents take home kittens, puppies, and sometimes animals that are ill and need a comfy place to heal. Getting these animals used to humans and living in a home is a huge help to the humane society, and gives them a better chance of getting adopted.

If you decide to foster an animal, you'll be trained on how to take care of the animal, and given the supplies necessary, including food. All you have to do is provide the puppy or kitten with love and care. You will be fostering for anywhere one to eight weeks. If you fall in love with your foster, you can 100% adopt the animal as well!

If you want to help in other ways, the humane society has a wish list on its website that has items for the animals as well as for the veterinarians.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors