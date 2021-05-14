Furry Friday: Foster kittens

Every week on Inside South Florida we introduce you to some of the animals at the Humane Society of Broward County. Today, we got to get up close and personal with some sweet foster kittens.

The two older kittens are available for adoption, but the younger kitten is looking for a foster parent. Foster parents take home kittens, puppies, and sometimes animals that are ill and need a comfy place to heal. Getting these animals used to humans and living in a home is a huge help to the humane society, and gives them a better chance of getting adopted.

If you decide to foster an animal, you'll be trained on how to take care of the animal, and given the supplies necessary, including food. All you have to do is provide the puppy or kitten with love and care. You will be fostering for anywhere one to eight weeks. If you fall in love with your foster, you can 100% adopt the animal as well!

If you want to help in other ways, the humane society has a wish list on its website that has items for the animals as well as for the veterinarians.