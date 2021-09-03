Furry Friday is back with the adorable dog, Ralph

It's Furry Friday, and this week we are taking you to the Humane Society of Broward who have some wonderful pets looking for a forever home.

The Humane Society has all kinds of furry friends, including dogs, cats, bunnies, and guinea pigs. There's even a Pet Boutique with all the supplies you'll need for your new pet. All the money spent in the shop goes right back into the Humane Society to help more animals.

You can browse online at https://humanebroward.com/ to see the animals currently looking for homes. If there's someone who you're interested in, submit your application online and then head over in person to meet them and see if it's a good fit. Currently, dog adoptions are by appointment only so make sure you call ahead of time.

Ralph is an adorable four-year-old dog who needs a family. He's a big lovebug who's been looking for a home for about three months. Ralph will be a good fit in a family with people of all ages. Although he's heartworm positive when he's adopted the Humane Society will treat him at no extra cost.

Head to the website to submit a pre-adoption application to make a difference in the lives of these amazing pets.