Furry Friday: Meet Bella

Cat's all folks! It's Furry Friday and if you're looking for a kitty cat who loves to cuddle, we've got the purrrfect pet for you.

This 3-year-old feline is an indoor cat who will love your attention so much that she won't be interested in sharing you with another kitty. Bella will be sure to greet you when you come home and loves to cuddle - and clearly loves the camera!

If you're looking to adopt, you should fill out a pre-adoption application online here. After that, you can go browse through all the animals in person and see who you fall in love with.

The humane society is open every day at 11 a.m., but due to social distancing guidelines, there may be a line to get in on the weekends.

Learn more about adoptions and the wonderful pets that are looking for homes every week on Furry Fridays.