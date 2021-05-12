Furry Friday: Meet Brutus and Brandy

Every week on Inside South Florida we introduce you to an adorable and adoptable animal from the Humane Society of Broward County. This week we have a two-for-one special with two chihuahuas who are ready to find their forever home.

The brother and sister duo are named Brutus and Brandy. They're both 8 years old and hoping to find a home where they can live together. Like most chihuahuas, they're a little nervous at first but love to play and cuddle once they get to know you.

Brutus and Brandy have been together their whole lives and are ready to find a new family. They'll do better in a home with older kids, or older parents since they love leisurely walks.

If you're looking to adopt, you should fill out a pre-adoption application online here. After that, you can go browse through all the animals in person and see who you want to bring home.

The humane society is open every day at 11 a.m., but due to social distancing guidelines, there may be a line to get in on the weekends.

Learn more about adoptions and the wonderful pets that are looking for homes every week on Furry Fridays.

