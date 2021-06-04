Furry Friday: Meet Butterscotch

With a name like Butterscotch, you know this pup is going to be sweet. The 2-year-old mixed-breed was given up due to landlord issues, but he's ready to find his forever home. Butterscotch is good with other pets and kids who are a little older since he's so big.

If you're looking to adopt, you should fill out a pre-adoption application online here. After that, you can go browse through all the animals in person and see who you want to bring home.

The humane society is open every day at 11 a.m., but due to social distancing guidelines, there may be a line to get in on the weekends.

Learn more about adoptions and the wonderful pets that are looking for homes every week on Furry Fridays.

