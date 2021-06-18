Furry Friday: Meet Flowers

If you want a dog that's going to give you tons of love and kisses, Flowers is the girl for you.

Flowers is an adorable and cuddly pup that's about 4-years-old. Her nickname is The Queen of Kisses. She'll fit right into any family who wants a pup to shower with love, and doesn't mind her relaxing with you guys anytime.

If you're interested in adopting Flowers, you can fill out a pre-adoption application online here. After that, you can go visit her in person, but the Humane Society does not hold pets, so make sure you get there fast!

The humane society is open every day at 11 a.m., but due to social distancing guidelines, there may be a line to get in on the weekends.

Learn more about adoptions and the wonderful pets that are looking for homes every week on Furry Fridays.

