Furry Friday: Meet Milo

Milo is an adorable 9-week old kitten. He's at the Humane Society of Broward County with his brother and sister. You don't have to adopt all three, but adopting a pair will give them someone to play with, which will hopefully tire them out during the day so you can all sleep well at night.

If you're looking to adopt, you should fill out a pre-adoption application online here. After that, you can go browse through all the animals in person and see who you want to bring home.

The humane society is open every day at 11 a.m., but due to social distancing guidelines, there may be a line to get in on the weekends.

