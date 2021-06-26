Furry Friday: Meet Moomoo

It's Furry Friday! This week we're introducing a special cat from the Humane Society of Broward County.

Moomoo is a special tortoiseshell kitty. She's black and orange and would love to live in a quiet home. Remarkably, she had some issues while giving birth to her kittens and had to have an emergency C-section, but her and all her kittens survived and are now looking for their forever homes.

If you're interested in adopting Moomoo, you can fill out a pre-adoption application online here. After that, you can go visit her in person, but the Humane Society does not hold pets, so make sure you get there fast!

The humane society is open every day at 11 a.m., but due to social distancing guidelines, there may be a line to get in on the weekends.

Learn more about adoptions and the wonderful pets that are looking for homes every week on Furry Fridays