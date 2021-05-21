Furry Friday: Meet Penny

It's Friday which means it's time to meet another pet that's up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

Today we met Penny, a curious and sweet girl looking for her forever family. She gets a little protective over her toys and food, so she would be best suited in a home where she's the only pet.

If you're looking to adopt, you should fill out a pre-adoption application online here. After that, you can go browse through all the animals in person and see who you want to bring home.

The humane society is open every day at 11 a.m., but due to social distancing guidelines, there may be a line to get in on the weekends.

Learn more about adoptions and the wonderful pets that are looking for homes every week on Furry Fridays.