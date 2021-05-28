Furry Friday: Meet Tyler

Every week on Inside South Florida we introduce you to some of the animals at the Humane Society of Broward County. Today, we got to meet a very special pup named Tyler.

Tyler traveled all the way from the Bahamas to find his forever home. He's about two years old and he loves to sniff and search around. The curious pup is very playful and would probably do good in a home where there are kids to run around and play with.

If you're looking to adopt, you should fill out a pre-adoption application online here. After that, you can go browse through all the animals in person and see who you want to bring home.

The humane society is open every day at 11 a.m., but due to social distancing guidelines, there may be a line to get in on the weekends.

Learn more about adoptions and the wonderful pets that are looking for homes every week on Furry Fridays.