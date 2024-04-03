G. Holmes Braddock: A Lifetime of Dedication to Sports and Service

G. Holmes Braddock, a name synonymous with dedication, resilience, and a love for sports, shares his remarkable journey from childhood dreams to a lifetime of service and devotion to the University of Miami. In an exclusive interview with Inside South Florida, Braddock reflects on his passion for athletics, his enduring commitment to his alma mater, and the values that have shaped his extraordinary life.

Braddock fondly recalls his childhood aspirations of becoming a professional baseball player, a dream that ultimately paved the way for his unwavering support of sports throughout his life. Despite not making the University of Miami's baseball team, Braddock's enthusiasm for the game remained steadfast, attending games since 1946 and becoming a dedicated season ticket holder for both baseball and football.

Reflecting on his enduring loyalty to the University of Miami, Braddock shares, "It’s my love, I don't want to leave it. People say, 'How long are you going to stay here?' And I say, ‘Till I’m buried. Because I want to be close to the university." His commitment to the institution extended far beyond the sidelines, as evidenced by his service in various capacities, including as a World War II veteran, a member of the iron arrow Honor Society, and a dedicated educator and community leader.

Braddock's humility and dedication to service shine through as he recounts his numerous achievements, including his tenure as a school board member in South Florida. Despite his remarkable success, Braddock remains modest, attributing his accomplishments to "generational hard work" and emphasizing the importance of kindness and giving back to others.

With a high school named in his honor and a legacy that continues to inspire, Braddock's optimism and unwavering spirit serve as a testament to the power of perseverance and dedication. As he looks forward to the future, Braddock remains committed to his beloved Miami Hurricanes, renewing his season football tickets with the same optimism and enthusiasm that have defined his remarkable life.

In the words of G. Holmes Braddock himself, "It's great to be a Miami Hurricane." And with each passing season, his legacy of dedication and service continues to inspire generations to come.