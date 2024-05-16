G&R Windows, Doors, and Roofing: Protecting South Florida Homes Before and After Disasters

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by G&R Doors, Windows & Roofing. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed Rosanna Heud, Marketing Director at G&R Doors, Windows & Roofing. For over 10 years, this organization has been a trusted provider of home improvement services in South Florida, specializing in both pre-disaster and post-disaster solutions.

Living in South Florida means being prepared for extreme weather conditions. Rosanna highlighted the importance of being ready for anything, especially as we enter the rainy month of May, which can bring tornadoes and other severe weather events. "We specialize in exterior windows and doors that are hurricane and soundproof," she explained, emphasizing the necessity of robust home protection.

G&R also offers solutions for damaged roofs. "If you have any type of broken tiles, missing shingles, or leaks in your metal roof, you can call us, and we'll take care of you right away," Rosanna assured. The company doesn't just fix roofs; they also provide full replacements. "We do brand new installations of metal, flat, shingle, and tile roofs."

Rosanna shared an impressive fact about metal roofs: they can last over 25 years. She guaranteed that it's definitely worth the investment, highlighting the long-term benefits and durability of metal roofing. Additionally, G&R offers financing options to make these investments more accessible to homeowners.

G&R prides itself on delivering exceptional customer service. "We make sure we give our customers the royal treatment," Rosanna stated. The company is known for its efficiency and availability, operating every day, including holidays and weekends. For those in need of urgent home repairs or replacements, G&R is always ready to assist.

For more information or to schedule a service, Rosanna invited viewers to contact her directly at 786-614-7723 or visit the website, topeximpactwindows.com. G&R Doors, Windows & Roofing are also offering an exclusive discount for viewers if they mention Channel 39.