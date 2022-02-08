Watch
"Gabby's Dollhouse" teaches kids to fail fantastically

Posted at 9:09 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 09:09:11-05

The last two years have been emotionally challenging for a lot of parents and their little ones. Many parents are asking themselves how they can help their children build resilience and learn that it’s okay to make mistakes. The show Gabby's Dollhouse is helping answer that question and reminding kids to “fail fantastically.” Gabby herself, Laila Lockhart, along with producer Traci Page Johnson, spoke about what to expect in the new season.

Gabby and her kitty friends unbox new surprises every day in amazing miniature worlds. Lockhart says it warms her heart to know kids everywhere are watching the show and learning things they can carry with them their whole life. There are lessons like "practice makes better, not perfect," and how people are "imperfectly perfect."

Executive producers Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey have worked on children's classics like Blue's Clues, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, and Team Umizoomi. Johnson says the duo went back to their love of dollhouses, miniatures, cats, and playing pretend. They also noticed kids were fascinated with unboxing videos, so they decided to combine the two. Gabby unboxes stories and then shrinks down to jump into the action.

Season four will bring a trip to a hotel, fairytale books, a safari, and so much more. You can stream all these adventures with Gabby on Netflix.

