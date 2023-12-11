Watch Now
Gabriel ‘G-Rod’ Rodriguez Shares his Road to Hollywood with Inside South Florida

Posted at 6:35 PM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 18:35:29-05

Actor and writer, Gabriel 'G-Rod' Rodriguez, joined Inside South Florida to share his inspiring journey breaking into the entertainment industry. He discussed his experiences as an action actor, emphasizing the challenges he faced when entering the field and how he eventually established a name for himself on major shows like Ozark and Chicago Fire.

Interestingly, Rodriguez's journey kicked off during a job interview for a border patrol agent position, where he captivated the interviewers with his impromptu performance.

“They said, ‘Well, you passed, but I gotta tell you, we have never had anybody lay out the scene, get up off the chair and start pointing the gun,’” said Rodriguez. “And that was interesting. So, I said, ‘What do they typically do?’ ‘They just tell us what they're gonna do; you went in the role.’”

With years of dedication and perseverance, G-Rod has been able to successfully build his career, becoming a recognizable figure in Hollywood—a position that wasn't always easy without relentless effort.

“In the beginning, you don't have a name for yourself,” says Rodriguez. “I have been blessed, so blessed at this point where I, you know, the phone is ringing, they're calling me you know, some of these major shows.”

For more information, visit GRodAction.com

