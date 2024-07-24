Gaby Dalkin and Steven Hallstone Share Grilling Tips and Delicious Recipes for Summer Entertaining

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Tillamook. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed chef and New York Times bestseller Gaby Dalkin along with dairy expert Steven to share their expert tips for becoming a backyard grilling pro. With summer weather all year round, South Floridians are always looking for ways to elevate their outdoor entertaining, and Gaby's latest cookbook, “Grilling All the Things,” offers the perfect guidance.

Gaby emphasized that the key to perfect grilling lies in understanding the equation: heat + time + food. "Once you really dial that in, you can cook any kind of food on your grill that you would ever want," she explained. Simplifying the process and avoiding overcomplication is essential. Gaby recommends having a few essential tools on hand, including a great set of tongs, a digital thermometer, and a grill scraper.

Delving deeper into the necessary gear, Gaby mentioned that the type of grill doesn't matter as much as how you use it. "Charcoal is one of my favorites because you get that really nice smoky flavor, but a gas grill is the easiest thing you can do if you're a little intimidated," she advised.

Steven, the dairy expert, highlighted the importance of using high-quality ingredients. "Good inputs equal good outputs," he said. One of the standout recipes featured was Gaby's spicy Diavolo Soppressata pizza, which includes crushed green olives, spicy soppressata, and is topped with extra creamy whole milk mozzarella shreds. Steven explained that using the shredded version or shredding it yourself from a block can make a significant difference in flavor.

The interview showcased an array of delicious foods, including a smash butter burger and a snickerdoodle pizookie, tempting enough to make anyone want to sample between interviews. Gaby and Steven’s enthusiasm for quality ingredients and simple, effective grilling techniques was clear.

For those interested in trying these mouthwatering recipes, they can be found on Tillamook's website at tillamook.com.