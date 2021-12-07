Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

GAC Family has the perfect Christmas movie to watch with your special someone

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 4:46 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 16:46:14-05

Snuggle up with your special someone for GAC Family's newest Christmas movie Jingle Bell Princess, which follows the story of two people from different worlds who find love through the magic of the holiday season. The star of the movie, Trevor Donovan, told us why this movie is an instant classic.

Trevor's character, a single dad who's a carpenter, falls in love with a princess who's stuck in the small town due to a blizzard. Sparks fly between the two, and they quickly find a new type of magic during the holidays.

The movie is now playing on GAC Family, and it's one you don't want to miss!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors