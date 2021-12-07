GAC Family has the perfect Christmas movie to watch with your special someone

Snuggle up with your special someone for GAC Family's newest Christmas movie Jingle Bell Princess, which follows the story of two people from different worlds who find love through the magic of the holiday season. The star of the movie, Trevor Donovan, told us why this movie is an instant classic.

Trevor's character, a single dad who's a carpenter, falls in love with a princess who's stuck in the small town due to a blizzard. Sparks fly between the two, and they quickly find a new type of magic during the holidays.

The movie is now playing on GAC Family, and it's one you don't want to miss!