Gadget Expert, Steve Greenberg, tests our gadget knowledge

Steve Greenberg, Host of the gadget and tech show, “What the Heck is That?” joined Inside South Florida to share some exciting new gadgets.

If you want to cut down on your cooking time, StirrTime is the perfect gadget. “It is for stirring things like risotto or oatmeal or whatever you have. You put it in and while you walk away, it will go around in the pot and stir it for you,” says Greenberg. You can find this product on Amazon.

Pet owners know dealing with fur is a never-ending hassle, especially when washing clothes. FurZapper is a gadget that can eliminate that. “You put it in your laundry and all the fur hairs get attached to it. You wash it off and use it again and again,” says Greenberg. You can find it at FurZapper.com

Bird diapers might sound weird, but they are a great option for bird owners. “People who have birds want them to fly around their house, but every 15 minutes they poop,” says Greenberg. “This is a little outfit you put them in. They fly around, they don't leave a poop, and they don't mind wearing these suits.” You can find them at AvianFashions.com

You can check out Greenberg’s Youtube show, “What the Heck is That?” at Youtube.com/WhatTheHeckIsThat