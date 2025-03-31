Gadget Goals: Jennifer Jolly Shares Must-Have Spring Tech for Families, Travel, and Home

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Techish.com. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Tech expert Jennifer Jolly joined Inside South Florida to show off a fresh batch of gadgets perfect for spring, from smarter parenting to travel-ready tools and backyard fun.

Aura.com

Starting with family safety, Jennifer introduced the latest digital parenting features on the Aura Security app. Designed to empower—not just restrict—kids online, this $10/month tool offers age-specific guidance across devices, apps, games, and more. “It fills in a lot of missing pieces when it comes to raising smart digital kids,” Jennifer shared.

AstroAI L7 Tire Inflator

For road trip readiness, Jennifer highlighted the AstroAI L7 Tire Inflator, a compact emergency pump that can fill eight car tires on one charge. It weighs just a pound, fits in a cupholder, and is great for everything from basketballs to bike tires—currently on sale for $27.99.

WD My Passport Portable Storage

Next up: World Backup Day (March 31) calls for protecting precious memories, and the WD My Passport Portable Hard Drive delivers. With a six-terabyte version able to store up to 1.5 million photos, Jennifer called it the “holy grail of gadgetry.” Prices start around $70.

Jackery Essential Home Backup

For emergency prep, Jennifer spotlighted the Jackery 5000 Plus Home Backup Kit—a solar-powered generator that integrates seamlessly into your home’s electrical system. “It's quiet and safe to use indoors. Plus, with two 500 watt solar panels that it comes with, you can generate your own clean renewable energy to keep your fridge running, the internet going, and power on essential medical devices or keep the lights on,” she said.

Bird Buddy Pro: Smart Birdwatching

Finally, Jennifer swooned over the Bird Buddy Smart Bird Feeder Pro, which turns birdwatching into a real-time interactive experience. The AI-powered camera identifies bird species, captures slow-motion videos in 2K, and has a solar option for weeks of uninterrupted use. There’s even a Smart Hummingbird Feeder Pro for high-quality close-ups of nature’s tiniest flyers.

To snag deals or enter giveaways for these gadgets, Jennifer recommends visiting Techish.com and signing up for the newsletter. With tools that are smart, fun, and safety-minded, Jennifer reminded viewers that spring is the perfect time to refresh not just your home—but your tech too.