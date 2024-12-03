Game-Changing Power Solution for Hurricane Survivors

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jackery. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

For Jim and Amy Patten, who have faced multiple hurricanes on Florida's west coast, the Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus offers a long-awaited lifeline, ensuring safety, comfort, and peace of mind during storm outages.

After enduring countless storms, the Pattons have mastered storm preparations, including installing hurricane shutters and bracing for the worst. Their dog, Tank, feels the stress too, remembering past storms and showing clear signs of anxiety.

During Hurricane Milton, the family faced terrifying moments captured on video, including a transformer explosion that plunged their neighborhood into complete darkness. Their gas generator provided temporary relief but constantly ran out of fuel, forcing Jim to siphon gasoline from their boat—a solution not available to everyone.

With Amy’s elderly father living with them, evacuating isn’t an option, making reliable power a necessity.

The Jackery 5000 Plus is a lightweight, solar-powered generator that offers an uninterrupted power supply, revolutionizing how the Pattons weather storms. Its features include:



Solar Panels: Recharge seamlessly with solar power, eliminating the need for constant refueling.

Recharge seamlessly with solar power, eliminating the need for constant refueling. Smart Transfer Switch: Automatically switches between grid power and backup power for uninterrupted electricity.

Automatically switches between grid power and backup power for uninterrupted electricity. Portable Design: Easy to set up and store in a garage or small space.

This powerful generator can keep essential appliances running, ensuring the family—and Tank—remain cool and calm throughout outages.

The Pattons no longer fear the darkness or losing power during storms. As Jim put it: "If Jackery is going to power my home, it's a game changer for us."

With the Jackery 5000 Plus, the Pattons have found a reliable solution to hurricane hardships, giving them peace of mind and a brighter, safer future. To see more information, visit jackery.com.