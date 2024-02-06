Game-Changing Tips for a Budget-Friendly Big Game Party

Television Host and Lifestyle Expert, Marisa Brahney, recently shared her insightful tips for hosting an affordable and successful big game party on Inside South Florida.

Brahney's primary advice is to plan ahead and create a game plan well before the Super Bowl festivities kick off. " Curate your menu, make your list, and stick to it. And this is easy to do when you're thinking about the big game. It combines kind of my love of hosting with the excitement of football. So, it's really fun for me to give you some ideas," she emphasizes.

One of Brahney's top recommendations is to simplify your party preparations by doing all your shopping at Target for snacks, drinks, and desserts. Target offers a variety of affordable game day spreads, all under $25. Examples include a cheeseburger taco board, a wing basket, and a nacho bar – everything you need for a fantastic game day celebration, conveniently available in one place.

"I find that making a list and sticking to it is much easier when you're going to one place versus bouncing around store to store to kind of get different things because then you're your eyes drawn to something else, you rethink your menu. So being able to go to one place that kind of has already thought things out a little bit for you and done the work for you really makes it so much easier," says Brahney.

To further streamline your preparations, Marisa suggests utilizing Target's drive-up and same-day delivery services, providing both time and cost savings.

For those interested in exploring the offerings, snacks, and convenience that Target provides for game day, more details can be found on Target.com or the Target App.

This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Target.