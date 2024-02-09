Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Game Day Delights: Easy Meal Prep Ideas and Snacks for the Big Game

Posted at 6:10 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 18:10:09-05

Chef and Author, Matt Moore, recently shared his top tips on Inside South Florida for creating delicious snacks and meals for Super Bowl Sunday and everyday dinners, without the hassle of filling your house with smoke.

For indoor smoking convenience, Moore recommends the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker. With its active smoke filtration system and user-friendly digital controls, it's the perfect solution for enjoying smoked meats indoors. Plus, take advantage of the limited-time offer of $300 off, available until Sunday at select retailers nationwide.

Enhance the flavor of your dishes effortlessly with Dorot Gardens' flash-frozen herbs, garlic, and onion. These pre-portioned ingredients provide garden-fresh taste without the hassle of peeling or chopping. Visit DorotGardens.com to explore their range of convenient options.

When it comes to satisfying snacks, look no further than Hippeas Flavor Blast chickpea puffs. With their crunchy exterior and melt-in-your-mouth texture, these plant-based snacks are not only delicious but also free from the top nine allergens, making them a safe option for everyone to enjoy. Pick up your favorite flavors, like vegan white cheddar explosion and blazing hot, at your local Sprouts or online at Amazon.

For more mouthwatering recipes and snack ideas, check out DailyLounge.com

This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Circle F Media.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com