Game Day Getaways: Why More Americans Are Traveling for Sports in 2025

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Booking.com. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Whether it’s for rivalries, records, or just some roaring fan energy, sports travel is having a major moment. More and more Americans are hitting the road, not just for rest and relaxation, but to follow their favorite teams across the country.

Joining Inside South Florida to break it all down is someone who knows a thing or two about the sports world: former NFL fullback, TV football analyst, and host of the Believe in Falcons podcast, Ovie Mughelli. He’s teaming up with Booking.com to explore the growing trend of sports-inspired travel.

“One in four Americans are planning a trip around a sporting event this year,” Ovie said. “And it’s not just super fans. About 21% of travelers say sports influence where they go, and 27% of families with kids are building entire getaways around tournaments and games.”

As a father of three, Ovie knows this life all too well: shuttling kids to soccer, volleyball, and softball games across the country.

“Trust me, I’d be in big trouble with my wife and kids if I didn’t have Booking.com to save me,” he joked. “We wanted to create a system that goes further, one that allows you to stream and record live video, audio, and location, and share it in real time with trusted friends or family members of your choice.”

To meet fans where they are, Booking.com is expanding its sports partnerships. The company is now the official online travel partner of both the NBA and WNBA, adding to its roster that already includes Major League Baseball.

“This new partnership will provide flexibility, no reservation fees, and 24/7 customer support, which is huge,” Ovie explained. “Travelers can focus on the action, not the logistics.”

From budget stays to luxury suites near stadiums, Booking.com offers over 29 million listings worldwide. And you can book everything: hotels, vacation rentals, even car rentals, all in one place.

“Plus, it’s a user-friendly platform, which is big, because I don’t care how great the deals are if you can’t access them,” Ovie added. “I also love that it’s mobile-friendly, because you’ve got your phone with you at all times.”

Ovie says the reason is simple: connection. “I played in the NFL for 10 years. I’ve been around millions of fans in stadiums across the country. When you turn around and look at their faces, you see families excited, jumping around, coming together. Sports are special,” he says. “Fans are planning smarter and turning big games into big memories. And Booking.com helps make that possible by simplifying every step of the journey.”

VisitBooking.com to find deals, flexible stays, and everything you need to be close to the action.