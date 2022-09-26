Game Day tailgating tips with Sam’s Club

Football is back and what better way to celebrate the return of one of America’s favorite pastimes other than game day preparation. Former ‘Bachelor’ & Michigan State Quarterback, Bob Guiney, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to elevate your pre-game tailgate on a budget.

“The best advice I can give any fan is to start planning early. You need a game plan,” says Guiney. “Tip number one is to be sure you are representing your team with school-themed merchandise.”

A tailgate party is not complete without having a variety of delectable comfort foods for your guests.

“Sam's Club can help you easily create a tasty and affordable lineup including all your tailgate favorites. Tip number two is to take advantage of prepared items especially those you can plus up,” says Guiney. “Tip number three is never show up empty handed no matter what your friends say. What pleases a crowd more than something sweet? Sam's Club is famous for their bakery.”

For more information, visit SamsClub.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Sam’s Club.